Get the Paddy started in Dogtown with SWEET EM’S

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with a trip to Sweet EM’s. Located in Dogtown, the café is more than drinks. They offer a wide variety of hot & iced beverages, alcoholic and non alcoholic.

Savory and sweet food options available for whatever you may be craving served any time during operational hours. Whether you're stopping for your morning coffee, a quick breakfast, or an afternoon treat, Sweet EM’s has you covered.