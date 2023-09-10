Getting Crafty for Spooky Season with the Daily DIYer

Shannon Hale from the Daily DIYer stops by Show Me St. Louis to show some fun fall crafts to make on a budget.

ST. LOUIS — Halloween is just a few weeks away. Some people may want to decorate their homes with pumpkins and other scary décor, while also staying on a budget. Best known for her YouTube channel, Shannon Hale joins Mary Caltrider and Mary Thaier live in our studio Monday morning, to share some quick do-it-yourself projects you can make to get the seasonal feel without breaking the bank.

The Daily DIYer is a creative space where you can find over 1,000 free videos full of tutorials, how-to’s, and seasonal decorating ideas.

Today, the Marys' got to help create an easy fall pumpkin wreath that you can hang outside your door or anywhere in your home. All you need is a wire wreath form and clip pumpkins from the dollar store. If you can't find clip pumpkins, small pumpkins work as an alternative, but you will need a glue gun.

You can see the finished product and how the Marys' did by watching the video above. Most wreaths like this usually cost around $90, but this one cost less than $20.