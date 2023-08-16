Getting fit in a fun way with Kangoo Jump rebound shoes

Kangoo Jump Rebound Shoes have been around for over 20 years and worn and used all over the world.

ST. LOUIS — Kangoo Jumps is a worldwide brand of mobile rebound exercise. The vision of Kangoo Jump class is to combine health, fitness and fun for all! Wednesday morning, health and wellness expert, Kira Andersen joined Mary in studio to share Kangoo Jump rebound shoes. Kangoo Jump Rebound Shoes have been around for over 20 years and worn and used all over the world. Recently, the United States has caught on and popularity has started to sky rocket. It is a safe and effective exercise and incredibly fun at the same time!

Andersen shares they reduce up to 80% of joint impact. if you are into calorie burn, this exercise burns more calories per unit of time. For example, a 30 minute Kangoo Class will burn as many calories as an hour of running. If you are looking to lose a few pounds, this is an excellent way to do so all while having fun! Some other benefits are it improves posture and spinal alignment improves Core strength and balance energizes the lymphatic system and provides a great cardiovascular workout. It is known to increase muscle mass and bone density, increases motivation to exercise, endurance, metabolism and releases high amounts of endorphins!