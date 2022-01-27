Getting your budget back on track after the holidays

Together Credit Union can help

ST. LOUIS — Finding the perfect gift for someone can be challenging. People will often overcompensate by spending a lot.

Now that the holidays are behind us, it’s time to get your budget back on track.

Tom Kraus, Chief Operating Officer at Together Credit Union, caught up with Show Me St. Louis to help with just that.

He explains that if you overspent during the holiday season, do not panic – overspending happens to all of us. However, be sure to face your problems before the debt collectors start calling and your credit score is impacted.

If you want to pay off your credit card debt faster, call your credit card company, explain your situation, and ask about temporary or promotional rates that the company might issue you to help pay your balance down faster.

For more information on Together Credit Union, call (800) 325-9905 or visit togethercu.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.