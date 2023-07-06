Gift ideas for Dad with Zee Bee Market

Zee Bee Market is a Fair Trade retail business that sells unique, handcrafted, ethically and sustainably sourced products from 37 different countries.

Zee Bee Market is a Fair Trade retail business that sells unique, handcrafted, ethically and sustainably sourced products from 37 different countries, and is fully committed to supporting the work of impoverished and often marginalized artisans and farmers the world over.

Zee Bee Market operates two brick and mortar stores: 3211 South Grand Blvd. and one in downtown Maplewood, at 7270 Manchester Road, as well as zeebeemarket.com.