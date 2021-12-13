Help & Hope: Gifts to give yourself this holiday season

Aviary Recovery Center says sobriety is a gift of great value

EOLIA, Mo. — It’s the season of giving, but if you are a person in recovery, there are some gifts you can give yourself to make sure the holidays do not upend your hard work.

Staying present is a great present. The holiday season is a great time to try mindfulness practices. Give yourself the gift of a book or an app that can help you start or deepen your mindfulness practice.

Unwrap a healthy sleep routine. Getting sleep is important for everyone – especially those in recovery.

Grab on to the gift of gratitude. Identify a few things you are grateful for each day. One way to do this would be a gratitude journal.

Give yourself the gift of grace. Avoid unrealistic expectations during the holidays set by either yourself or others. You don’t have to feel like celebrating all the time.

Aviary Recovery Center wants to remind you sobriety is a gift of great value.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

