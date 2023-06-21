Girls in the Know hosting summer camp, empowering young girls to know their self-worth

Girls in the Know is a St. Louis based nonprofit working to ensure that every girl knows her self-worth and is empowered to make the right decisions for her safe and healthy growth and development. Knowledge is power, and the more she knows, the more a girl can confidently navigate adolescence, advocate for her needs, and share with and encourage others.
Wednesday morning, executive director, LaKricia Cox, joined Mary in studio to share about their mission. She shares by partnering with school districts and community organizations, they empower girls with educational programs and resources, open dialogue, mentorship and continued support during their preteen and teenage years.
Learn more by visiting www.girlsintheknow.org.