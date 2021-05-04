Give mom a sweet gift from Bissinger’s and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate

Find just what you need to spoil mom this Mother’s Day at Bissinger’s and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate.

ST. LOUIS — Mom deserves the best for Mother’s Day and we found fine gift ideas at Bissinger’s and Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate. Two companies owned by one local family.

Got a creative mom who also loves chocolate? Introducing the paint-your-own flower bouquet! It is made entirely out of chocolate and s the latest invention from Bissinger’s. Just follow the directions to melt the colorful chocolate paint and get started! It costs $20 and is in partnership with Hallmark Channel.

Bissinger’s was purchased by local company Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate two years ago. Siblings Chris, Christina, and Dan Abel work at the family business. They love what they do and eat chocolate every day. Bissinger’s is European style while Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate is American style. Between the two brands there are 7 retail locations in St. Louis.

Another special item just in time for Mother’s Day, chocolate covered raspberries. They are only available May-September. However, they make chocolate covered strawberries every day of the year!

The factory is located at 5025 Pattison Ave. on the Hill. Learn more at chocolatechocolate.com or at bissingers.com. You can also call 314-338-3501.

