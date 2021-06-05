Give STL Day is today!

To find a non-profit you would like to support, visit KSDK.com/GIVESTL

ST. LOUIS — Today is Give STL Day! This is a one-day giving blitz organized by the St. Louis Community Foundation. Give STL Day helps to support non-profits in 13 St. Louis and metropolitan areas, and there are hundreds of non-profits that need your help. President and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation Amelia Bond is here to tell us more.

Amelia explains this event as a 24-hour online day of giving. All you have to do is visit GiveSTLDay.org and fill your shopping cart with donations. The site is easy to use, and all donations can be $10 or more.

The pandemic is certainly not over, especially for non-profits. Everyone is asked to give what they can to support these organizations.

To find a non-profit you would like to support, visit KSDK.com/GIVESTL.

