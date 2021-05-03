Give STL Day: It’s Your Birthday, Inc.

You can help kids in shelters celebrate their birthdays with It’s Your Birthday, Inc.

ST. LOUIS — Give STL Day is coming up on May 6th. This is a big day for local non-profits like It’s Your Birthday, Inc. This very special organization is hoping to raise $2,500 to give kids in shelters a birthday to remember.

Rolanda Finch is known as “The Birthday Lady.” She doesn’t just love her own birthday, but also enjoys celebrating others which is why she started the non-profit It’s Your Birthday, Inc. Their mission is to create fun and memorable birthday experiences for children that reside in homeless and domestic violence shelters.

Rolanda got the idea when she volunteered at a homeless shelter one day and asked, “What do these kids do on their birthday?” The director at the shelter said that they don’t celebrate the kids’ birthdays because they don’t have the resources. They only could cover the necessities. Rolanda asked if she could give the kids a birthday party and the director said yes, but you have to do it all. So she did.

Rolanda says they will transform any room into a birthday party. During the pandemic they haven’t been able to do in-person parties, but they have provided a Birthday in a Box stuffed with gifts and a gift card to Schnucks to purchase a birthday cake.

There is no It’s Your Birthday branding on the gift boxes so this way, if a parent wants to give their child the box then it can be special moment for them to feel empowered as well.

Give STL Day is May 6th and it is a 24-hour day of giving to STL area non-prof9ts. Learn more at givestlday.org or visit itsyourbirthdayinc.org.

