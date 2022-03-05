Give STL Day Spotlight: 100 Neediest Cases

100 Neediest Cases is working to give back to the community all year round and in many more ways than gifts.

100 Neediest Cases is a program that combines forces from The United Way, St. Louis Post Dispatch, and more than 50 social service organizations to help those in need right in your own community.

It’s a program you’ve likely heard of around the holiday season, but it’s always the season of giving. Especially when St. Louis families are in need.

That “holiday help” goes further than an extra hand when it comes to hanging decorations or organizing the family feast.

It’s being there for St. Louis families that are barely getting by.

Which is why the help that’s needed, isn’t just seasonal.

100 Neediest Cases gives the St. Louis community the opportunity to give back in more ways than one.

“We’re always looking for new people to help us,” Becky White, Direct Services Program Manager for 100 Neediest Cases.

Volunteers are greatly appreciated as there are plenty of calls to answer and plenty of people in the community that could use the help.

A gift that keeps on giving, which is the same mindset that Ralph and Ruthie Deuser had.

They were inspired to support 100 Neediest Cases now and for future generations by starting the “Ralph and Ruthie Deuser Endowment Fund.”

Donations toward the fund for 100 Neediest Cases will be matched dollar-for-dollar (up to $417,000) on Give STL Day.

So, your donation won’t just make a huge impact on this special day in St. Louis, but for many more years to come.

“Basically it will guarantee 100 neediest cases will continue each and every year. We invite people to join us, celebrate 100 years of history, and join us in 100 more,“ said White.

You can find more information, or donate at 100neediestcases.org/leave-a-legacy.

