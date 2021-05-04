Give STL Day: TaTa Sisterhood Foundation

The TaTa Sisterhood Foundation works very hard here in St. Louis to support women with triple negative breast cancer.

Give STL Day is this Thursday, May 6th. It is a 24-hour day of giving to local non-profits. Today Courtney is introducing us to TaTa Sisterhood Foundation, an organization providing motivational and financial assistance from women suffering from triple negative breast cancer.

The TaTa Sisterhood Foundation works very hard here in St. Louis to support women with triple negative breast cancer. This is a very rare and aggressive form of breast cancer and it often attacks women early in life and women of color. They seek to provide financial assistance, motivational assistance, emotional assistance, and more. Everyone the organization helps gets their own care package with what they need.

With the pandemic going on, now more than ever they need help to keep their doors open. The TaTa Sisterhood Foundation hopes to raise enough money on Give STL day to get them through three more months of this pandemic. Every little bit helps, and no donation is too small.

There are many different levels of giving, and the most basic level involves a care package. Some larger donations can help people take care of medical bills and home bills.

Give STL Day is May 6th and you can learn more at givestlday.org or visit tatasisterhood.org.

