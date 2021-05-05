Give STL Day: Youth In Need

Every child deserves a future, and that is the foundation that Youth In Need is built on.

ST. LOUIS — With the biggest day in giving in the St. Louis area happening tomorrow, May 6th, we learned how your dollars will help non-profits like this one.

The mission of Youth In Need is to build on the strengths of children, youth, and families in order to help them find success in life. The goal is to meet their clients where they are. Youth In Need services all ages from infants to toddlers, school-aged kids to teens, and young adults.

Youth In Need has a wide variety of programs. They start with early learning in their Head Start and Early Head Start programs. This covers children from birth to ages 5 or 6 and it focuses on Kindergarten preparedness. They also offer community and school-based counseling for older youth.

Youth In Need started in the early 70’s with its runaway and homeless youth program. They have an emergency shelter where they provide housing for a youth up to 30 days. There is a transitional group home as well where a youth could stay for 18-24 months. If a youth is still considered homeless but they have been working and are in their late teens or early 20s they might be eligible for a supported apartment.

Give STL Day funds would support youth living in all of Youth In Need’s housing or shelter programs and would also help those still on the street.

Give STL Day is May 6th and it is a 24-hour da of giving to St. Louis area non-profits. Learn more at givestlday.org or at youthinneed.org.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.