Give the Gift of Art this Holiday Season

ST. LOUIS — The Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis (RAC) has an idea for gifts this year – the gift of art.

RAC built a website this year to help you find a gift for that special someone – racstl.org/giveart. The new site includes searchable map of locations you can visit, as well as Instagram posts highlighting local artists and arts organizations.

"We all know it’s so easy to hop onto your phone and order something on Amazon. I’m certainly guilty of it," Jay Scherder, RAC's Communications Senior Manager, explained. "But why get something that was made half-way across the world that might get thrown away in a few months?"

The St. Louis arts scene is booming - and the talented artists of our community are ready to connect you with the perfect present. You can find them at holiday markets, local shops and online.

And there are affordable options, too.

The Cherokee Print Bazaar this weekend features more than 100 artists displaying their work, and it’s all extremely affordable.

RAC is also selling apparel this holiday to help support working artists. They've partnered with StyleHouse STL to make a tee that comes in three colors. You can purchase the shirt online at racstl.org/giveart, or buy one right from Style House STL's store on Cherokee Street.

