Expedia Group launches ‘Give the World a Shot’ initiative

ST. LOUIS — To travel or not to travel? That’s one of the questions many are asking with new variants and changing pandemic protocols.

Vrbo Travel Expert Melanie Fish shares some tips on making smart travel decisions.

Mask up while traveling.

Check local rules.

Carry your vaccination card.

In an effort to get the world open to travel internationally again, Expedia Group has launched the Give the World a Shot initiative.

Download any app from one of the Expedia Group brands, such as Vrbo, Hotels.com, Expedia, Orbitz, Travelocity, or Hotwire. Purchase through the app and Expedia Group will make a donation to UNICEF to help get a vaccine to someone, somewhere in the world who needs it.

Travelers can visit expedia.com/return-to-travel for more information.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.