Give your mom the gift of relaxation with UrbanSpa’s wellness on wheels

UrbanSpa mobile is a mobile spa who provides relaxation straight to your doorstep

It is no secret, for mother’s it can be tough to find the time to unwind. But now, mom’s and caregivers alike can find wellness on wheels!

“UrbanSpa Mobile is a wellness spa, we travel to you, because we know self care is important and many times we do not have the time to take care of ourselves,” says Divinity Cross, owner of UrbanSpa.

Introducing UrbanSpa! Mobile wellness on wheels! Customers simply call the mobile spa to their home or place of choice, enter, then relax.

The spa offers massage therapy and therapeutic massage with a licensed massage therapist.

Divinity Cross first started the spa after undergoing her second kidney transplant. It was when she started to get her health back that she knew she wanted to give health to others. They sure do leave feeling relaxed. Cross has been in the business since 2005, after working for a local spa.

But with her new business venture, she hopes to reach those who cannot make the trip to their local spa. This mother’s day give the moms in your life the gift of relaxation with the 'meaningful massage’

Cross explains this package is an opportunity for all mothers. No matter their stage of life!