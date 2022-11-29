Giving Tuesday: Become a Secret Santa for Caritas Family Solutions

ST. LOUIS — Caritas Family Solutions has kicked off its annual Secret Santa Campaign which helps provide Christmas gifts and year-round support to more than 1,700 foster kids in the Metro East and Southern Illinois. Caritas Family Solutions is the largest provider of foster care services in Southern Illinois and the second largest in the state. Every year, Caritas Family Solutions relies on generous donors to help make dreams come true for more than 1,700 children in our care and helps create lasting memories for these children. The goal of the Secret Santa program is to make Christmas a little brighter for foster children and provide year-round support for Caritas’ services. To become a Secret Santa, go online to caritasfamilysolutions.org/secretsanta or in person to one of the participating locations throughout Metro East and Southern Illinois and select a Secret Santa tag.