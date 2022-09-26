Glamour & Grace Boutique is a must visit in Rosebud, MO

Located just a little over an hour away from downtown St. Louis, lies Rosebud, Missouri. The small town getaway destination is full of unique shopping.

22-year-old Grace Toelke started Glamour & Grace Boutique in June of 2020 out of the spare bedroom in her parents house.

It all started with a single clothing rack and a handmade website.

Grace really loved the e-commerce side of things, and still does today, but she is also a people person who loves building those connections with her customers. She knew a physical store was definitely something she would want eventually.

Little did she know that a little under a year later, she would come across the cutest space in Rosebud, MO for rent.

She had no intentions of having any brick-and-mortars until at least 2023. However, she still chose to look at the space and ended up falling in love.

In May of 2021, Grace officially opened the doors to her first ever store front in Rosebud, MO.

After that, and a little under a year later, she started tossing around the idea of expanding to another store front, and just happened to come across a space available at the St. Louis Premium Outlets in Chesterfield and is currently now working on getting two more locations up for the holidays.

A kids selection will be given its' own store at the Outlets in Chesterfield. She'll also be expanding the entire brand into a store at Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters. The Mid Rivers location is set to open October 2, and their kids location is set to open October 3.

Glamour & Grace's style can be described as modern and unique. Grace makes sure to stay up to date on the latest trends and strives to offer pieces you won't find anywhere else.

Glamour & Grace Boutique carries sizes XS-3XL in Women's clothing. In addition, they recently started carrying children's clothing. They also have options available for men.

You can take a visit to the Rosebud storefront which is located at 224 Hwy 50, Rosebud, MO 63091. Hours are Thursday-Saturday 10AM-5PM & Sunday 12PM-4PM. You can also shop online at shopglamourandgrace.com.