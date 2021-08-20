Enjoy glamping at Lost Hill Lake Weddings + Events

Visitors can surround themselves with the outdoors while still enjoying the comforts of home.

ST CLAIR, Mo. — If you need to get away for a few days to just forget about work and everyday life, this could be the destination for you.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson found a relaxing getaway in St. Clair.

Lost Hill Lake Resort offers a wedding and event space, but visitors can also go glamping. They can surround themselves with the outdoors while still enjoying the comforts of home.