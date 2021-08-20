Enjoy glamping at Lost Hill Lake Weddings + Events

ST CLAIR, Mo. — If you need to get away for a few days to just forget about work and everyday life, this could be the destination for you.
Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson found a relaxing getaway in St. Clair.
Lost Hill Lake Resort offers a wedding and event space, but visitors can also go glamping. They can surround themselves with the outdoors while still enjoying the comforts of home.
Lost Hill Lake Weddings + Events can be found at 2300 Mill Hill Road. Book your stay or schedule a tour by visiting losthilllakeevents.com or send an email to Hello@LostHillLakeEvents.com.