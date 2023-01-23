'Glass Forest Terrariums' making plant ownership easy and fun

ST. LOUIS — Looking to beat cabin fever? How about adding some greens to your home! Glass Forest Terrariums offers low-maintenance living plants under glass to greenify any space. The local business makes plant ownership easy and fun!

Chief Leaf Officer, Liz Heisler, joined Mary in studio to how simple plant maintenance can be. She explains for these plants a green thumb is not required! Simply place the glass within 5 feet of a window, and water the plant 3-4 times a year. The glass terrariums are a great option for your home, office or event space. Glass Forest Terrariums also offers DIY Kits and classes.