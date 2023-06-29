Glendale fire department shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th

ST. LOUIS — This holiday weekend, be safe! Thursday morning, Fire Chief, Jim Silvernail and Firefighter, Neil Ayres, joined Mary, Malik and Dusty on the plaza to share tips for firework safety. Chief Silvernail explains fireworks are responsible for over 19,000 fires annually. The first step to safety is knowing the rules of your municipality. Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis County, however, they are legal in Jefferson and Franklin County. Below are some tips to consider if you are in an area where fireworks are legal.
- Ensure fireworks are legal in your area, Firework Sales and Use are illegal in St. Louis County and St. Louis City, check to ensure they are legal in your county and municipality
- NEVER allow children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers which can reach a temperature of nearly 2000 degrees
- Always have a water hose and bucket of water nearby, dispose of all firework debris in a bucket of water for 24 hours
- NEVER try to relight or pick-up a firework that did not ignite
- Only light one firework off at a time
- NEVER use fireworks will impaired by alcohol or drugs
- Remember the noise of fireworks can be frightening to animals
- If you can, leave the fireworks to the professionals, there are plenty of local displays which are free to the public
