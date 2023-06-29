Glendale fire department shares firework safety tips ahead of the 4th

ST. LOUIS — This holiday weekend, be safe! Thursday morning, Fire Chief, Jim Silvernail and Firefighter, Neil Ayres, joined Mary, Malik and Dusty on the plaza to share tips for firework safety. Chief Silvernail explains fireworks are responsible for over 19,000 fires annually. The first step to safety is knowing the rules of your municipality. Fireworks are illegal in St. Louis County, however, they are legal in Jefferson and Franklin County. Below are some tips to consider if you are in an area where fireworks are legal.