Glennon Card SHOPPES boutique event kicking off the 2022 Glennon Card program

Get ready to shop local and support local kids! The Glennon Card, presented by Edward Jones, is officially on sale!

Join the Glennon Guild on Tuesday, September 27, 11AM - 3PM, for an early "Shopportunity" to kick-off Glennon Card Days.

30+ retailers will gather to offer a 20% discount with use of a Glennon Card.

Admission is free and Glennon Cards may be purchased at the door or in advance at GlennonCard.org.

100% of card sales benefit the patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

When you purchase a Glennon Card, you will receive a 20% discount at more than 330 amazing local shops, restaurants and other businesses during the 10-day shopping period of October 14 through 23.

Best of all, you will make a big impact on the lives of the brave patients at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

Event Information:

Tuesday, September 27

11AM - 3PM

Hilton St. Louis Frontenac

FREE ADMISSION

What is Glennon Card?

The Glennon Card is a unique 10-day discount shopping program that was established in 2011 by the Glennon Guild, a 300 member women’s organization serving the children cared for by SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. Organized in partnership with the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 100% of Glennon Card sales benefit the patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Receive a 20% discount for 10 days at 330+ participating stores, eateries and salons from October 14-23.

How do you get a Glennon Card and how do you use it?

Purchase a paper or digital GC at GlennonCard.org OR anytime at a participating business. Visit GlennonCard.org for a complete list of participating businesses; look for the paper card icon for select retailers selling paper Glennon Cards.



Present your Glennon Card at more than 330 participating businesses which include retailers, eateries, services and attractions to receive a 20% discount for 10 days from Oct. 14-23, 2022.



SHOP ONLINE — Over 100 participating businesses are allowing online usage of the 2022 Glennon Card.



The paper Glennon Card Directory and GlennonCard.org provides descriptions/exclusions and locations of all participants. You can use your card as many times as you would like over the 10-day shopping period. Be spontaneous and visit a store, restaurant or area you've never been to before!

What does the Glennon Card benefit?

100% of Card sales benefit the patients and families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

Since it began in 2011, the Glennon Card program has raised more than $2 million for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with proceeds going towards key health initiatives to ensure SSM Health Cardinal Glennon physicians and staff can provide the very best care to every patient who comes through the hospital’s doors.

What types of stores are participating/how many stores are participating?

The 330+ participating businesses on the 2022 Glennon Card include a variety of retailers, restaurants, eateries and services from salons, spas, gyms, and photographers to area attractions throughout the St. Louis area & metro East. Additionally, 36 of the participating businesses are Online Only businesses offering unique boutique fashions, jewelry, plants, books, candles, sporting goods and consulting.

