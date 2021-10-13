Get 20% off at hundreds of retailers while supporting a good cause

The Glennon Card offers discounts at 270+ participating businesses between October 15 – 24

ST. LOUIS — It’s always nice when you can get a discount on the things you do day to day – whether that be grocery shopping or eating out.

But it’s even better when your discount is helping others and going toward a great cause.

That’s what happens when you purchase a Glennon Card by Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. 100% of the cards sold will directly benefit local children.

The Glennon Card allows you to get a 20% discount for 10 days at 270+ participating businesses between October 15 – 24, 2021.

For more information or to purchase a Glennon Card, visit glennoncard.org. They can also be purchased at participating card selling retailers.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.