Purchase a Glennon Card and help kids like Grant and Sebastian

ST. LOUIS — 8-year-old twins Grant and Sebastian haven’t been able to eat by mouth for almost their entire lives.

“They were diagnosed with Propionic Acidemia. It’s a genetic disease that causes an enzyme in the liver to be missing that helps to break down protein. So, they have a specialized diet,” said their mother, Amber Moss.

Just a little over a week after they were born, they started to get very ill and were transferred to Cardinal Glennon. The doctors didn’t know what was wrong at first, but they knew it was very serious.

So, they became a Glennon Family. Just a few months ago, their lives started changing for the better when a life-changing development happened.

“They’ve actually started to eat a little bit by mouth, which is really exciting,” said Amber.

The boys are used to going to restaurants, but now, they can order and eat just like the rest of the family.

One of their favorite places is Loaded Elevated Nachos, which is one of the many businesses participating in the Glennon Card.

When you purchase a Glennon Card, you can receive 20% off from hundreds of different businesses in the St. Louis area. Your purchase goes to Cardinal Glennon to help kids like Grant and Sebastian.

The Glennon Card is valid through October 24. For more information and to purchase one for yourself, visit glennoncard.org.

