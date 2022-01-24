Global Foods Market stocks up for Lunar New Year Celebrations

You can get a lot of the foods that are traditionally celebrated over the 2 week holiday at Global Foods

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Lunar New Year begins on February 1st. Global Foods in Kirkwood is stocked with all of the ingredients and pre-made dishes you need to celebrate.

Get a taste of more than 30 countries at Global Foods, an international and specialty supermarket in Kirkwood. Country flags fly above the aisles so customers can easily find the food they're shopping for. Some of the flags were even donated by their loyal customers.



Shayn Prapaisilp, Chief Operating Officer, said, “It's so much fun. People are overwhelmed in a good way. They've seen items they've never seen before. Sometimes they can't even read the label. They are amazed by the wide selection around the world and that it's available in St. Louis.”



And right now, the East Asian and South East Asian section is packed with delicious finds for Lunar New Year.



“There's a misconception. People think it's only celebrated by Chinese people. But Koreans, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese all celebrate it. We are in aisle 9 where a lot of our Chinese and Taiwanese foods.”

You can get a lot of the foods that are traditionally celebrated over the 2 week holiday here at Global Foods.

“A lot of the foods have meanings. For example, dumplings represent purse of money. If you are feeding dumplings, you hope to have a prosperous new year. Noodles signify long life. Eating noodles at the beginning of the year hopefully ensures they have a happy and healthy one,” he said.

Global Foods has all of the ingredients to make dumplings from scratch.

“Personally, I love dumplings. Me and my group of friends, we make them from scratch. One person makes the dough, another makes the filling, we just wrap together and cook together, it's just a really fun, communal activity,” he said.

But if you don't have time to make them from scratch, you'll want to check out their huge frozen section that has plenty of options ready to go.

“If you're short on time and a budget or a kitchen, we have frozen you can fry up or steam,” he said.

As for the dipping sauces, you won't be disappointed with the selection.



“We have full complement of sauces. Whether you like sweet, spicy, or tangy. It caters to everyone's specific taste… I just hope that folks who are looking for specific foods for Lunar New Year or want to explore what holiday entails, you can find all your culinary ingredients here at Global Foods in Kirkwood,” he said.