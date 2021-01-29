The first of its kind | Mobile airbrush tanning salon based in St. Louis

There are mobile tanning services that take the tents inside client’s homes, but Rowan has created an actual salon on wheels.

ST. LOUIS — There are multiple businesses on wheels – food trucks, hair salons and more. But did you know there is a mobile airbrush tanning company, and it’s based right here in St. Louis?

Brittany Rowan came up with the idea for her airbrush tanning salon on wheels about two years ago.

"I went into an airbrush tanning salon to get a spray tan and really just looked around surveyed the space and thought, ‘There's nothing exciting about this space, there's nothing curated, there's no design here, there's no experience that I’m walking away with,’ and right then thought there is a huge hole in this industry," said Rowan.



She decided she wanted to make a recognizable airbrush tanning brand, and the idea of Glow Girl Color Bar was born.

Right now, she has a GlowMobile based in St. Louis. The mobile concept made more sense to her than having a building because she wanted to travel to music festivals, weddings, etc. and to partner with local businesses.

Glow Girl Color Bar is the first of its kind. There are mobile tanning services that take the tents inside client’s homes, but Rowan has created an actual salon on wheels.

The salon is parked anywhere from outside boutiques to people’s driveways. If you come to her, it costs $55. If she comes to you, it’s $110 for the first spray tan, and then everything else beyond that comes down to the normal rate of $55. The process only takes about 15 minutes.

Not only do you avoid the dangers of UV rays with an airbrush tan, but Glow Girl Color Bar also customizes a solution just for you.

The next city she is looking to buy a vehicle for is Nashville, Tennessee. Right now, she’s traveling back and forth to service customers.

"And the next step is to now aggressively fundraise so we can buy a fleet of vehicles and drop them in key cities all over the US.”

For more information on services and making an appointment, visit glowgirlcolorbar.com. Check it out on Instagram, as well.

This local jewelry brand started out as a hobby making clay earrings ST. LOUIS - A new baby and a pandemic couldn't keep this local woman from starting her own jewelry brand. Less than a year into this passion project, Mikayla Mains can't keep her clay earrings on the shelf. Her business is called Golden Hour Design Co.