Go back to class with a touch of 'personalization' from The Initial Design

The original monogram shop of Webster Groves stops by Show Me studio.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The Initial Design is a full service gift shop that also offers personalization. Their items are carefully curated to provide a personal and unique experience for their customers.

Wednesday morning, owner Lorraine Brazile joined Mary in the studio to share about their business. The Initial Design has been open for almost 20 years. They were the original monogram shop in Webster Groves. They offer personalization in-house, including monogramming, vinyl application, and heat press. If you can dream it up, they can make it happen for you!

They pride themselves on offering seasonal gifts for life events, celebrations, get togethers, and just because.

Learn more by visiting here.