Golden Gems celebrates opening of 3rd storefront at West County Mall

Thursday morning, co-owners, Amanda Helman and Susan Logsdon, joined Mary in studio to share about the exciting expansion. They shared what started in 2016 with lots of long nights and just 8 products, the Golden Gems gals quickly gained a local following through Etsy and opened up their first brick and mortar in a small shop on Cherokee Street in South St. Louis City in 2018. Over the next few years, Golden Gems experienced such rapid growth that the brand has grown to over hundreds of products with a team of over 30 employees - and it’s continuing to grow.