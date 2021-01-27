x
This local jewelry brand started out as a hobby making clay earrings

Less than a year into this passion project, Mikayla Mains can’t keep her clay earrings on the shelf.

ST. LOUIS — A new baby and a pandemic couldn’t keep this local woman from starting her own jewelry brand.

Less than a year into this passion project, Mikayla Mains can’t keep her clay earrings on the shelf. Her business is called Golden Hour Design Co.

Making the clay earrings started out as a hobby, but now all of her ideas and hard work have turned into a thriving jewelry business.

To check out some of Mikayla’s designs, follow her on Instagram. For more information and to shop these clay earrings, visit goldenhourdesignco.com.

