Loyal to Local: Goldfish Swim School - Warson Woods

WARSON WOODS, Mo. — Goldfish Swim School - Warson Woods was created by parents for parents with a goal in mind: to give kids the platform to build essential life skills.

The swim school has an award-winning tropical environment with heated pools. Classes are offered all year round and are small, so your children will get the attention they need.

Amy Kocher, the owner and operator, recommends enrolling your kids in lessons early. The program starts at 4 months old and goes up to 12 years old.