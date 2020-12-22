Children’s book “Goodnight 2 St. Louis” features The Wheel and The Aquarium

The book just hit store shelves.

Goodnight St. Louis written by June Herman and Julie Dubray is a children’s book that became an instant hit when it was released seven years ago. They had no idea it would be so successful when it came out back in 2013.

Now, there is a version from the same authors called Goodnight 2 St. Louis.

Updates in the new book include The Wheel and The Aquarium.

Parents and children can celebrate the city by reading Goodnight 2 St. Louis.