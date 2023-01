Goss’Up Pasta and Effervesce Counseling will host their first Mental Health Brunch of the year on Saturday January 28, 2023.

ST. LOUIS — Goss’Up Pasta and Effervesce Counseling will host their first Mental Health Brunch of the year on Saturday January 28, 2023.

Bernard Godfrey Jr LPC, CRADC, NCC will be the guest speaker and Goss’Up Pasta will serve a delightful brunch with mimosa, tea, lemonade, and water from Noon-1:30pm.

They're offering ten free brunches to Men 21 or older that are interested in joining attending. You will need to contact (314)914-2422 to reserve your seat.