ST. LOUIS — From pasta to soul food, a family-owned catering business serves that and everything in between.

Show Me St. Louis reporter Malik Wilson visited a new restaurant that has already become a hot spot for foodies after just one week.

Goss’Up Pasta is located at 6746 Page Avenue in St. Louis. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.