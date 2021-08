Grafton Riverside Flea Market at The Loading Dock takes place this weekend

The flea market is August 28 – 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GRAFTON, Ill. — The Grafton Riverside Flea Market has been a longstanding tradition for 26 years and counting.

Located next to The Loading Dock, it has wide appeal, great views of the river, and it’s happening this weekend – August 28 and 29.

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 401 E. Front Street in Grafton, Illinois.

For more information, visit graftonloadingdock.com/flea-market.

