Grafton Riverside Flea Market happening this weekend

The flea market is June 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GRAFTON, Ill. — The Grafton Riverside Flea Market has been a longstanding tradition for 26 years and counting.

Located next to The Loading Dock, it has wide appeal, great views of the river, and is happening this weekend.

The flea market is June 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Loading Dock is located at 401 E. Front Street in Grafton, Illinois.

For more information, visit graftonloadingdock.com/flea-market.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.