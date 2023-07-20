Grand Center Art District hosting free, family friendly event with food vendors, artisan markets, live music, and live art

ST. LOUIS — In recognition of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its influence on contemporary music, art, fashion, and culture, Music at the Intersection and The Walls off Washington are presenting 50 community-facing concerts, workshops, demonstrations, installations and parties that celebrate and elevate hip-hop throughout 2023. Elemental, the name of the year-long event series, is a reference to the four elements of hip-hop. DJing, MCing (rapping), breakdancing (B-Boying/B-Girling) and graffiti serve as Elemental’s theme and lodestar.

This Saturday, July 22, in Grand Center, they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop! Local artist and teacher, Deonne Moore, joined Mary in studio to share an inside look on the event and do a live art demonstration. It’s FREE and fun for the whole family. From 4pm-9pm, at The Walls off Washington (3333 Washington Ave), attendees will be able to enjoy food vendors, shop an artisan market and experience multiple FREE, family-friendly activations, including: DJs, a B-Boy/Girl dance showcase, live art and an art-centric scavenger hunt (for the chance to win tickets to Music at the Intersection in September). Then, at 9pm, Elemental will move into Sophie’s Artist Lounge for a FREE 21+ after party featuring DJs JAY E and James Biko.