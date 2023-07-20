x
Show Me St. Louis

Grand Center Art District hosting free, family friendly event with food vendors, artisan markets, live music, and live art

Local artist and teacher, Deonne Moore, joined Mary in studio to share an inside look on the event and do a live art demonstration.

ST. LOUIS — In recognition of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and its influence on contemporary music, art, fashion, and culture, Music at the Intersection and The Walls off Washington are presenting 50 community-facing concerts, workshops, demonstrations, installations and parties that celebrate and elevate hip-hop throughout 2023. Elemental, the name of the year-long event series, is a reference to the four elements of hip-hop. DJing, MCing (rapping), breakdancing (B-Boying/B-Girling) and graffiti serve as Elemental’s theme and lodestar.

This Saturday, July 22, in Grand Center, they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop! Local artist and teacher, Deonne Moore, joined Mary in studio to share an inside look on the event and do a live art demonstration. It’s FREE and fun for the whole family. From 4pm-9pm, at The Walls off Washington (3333 Washington Ave), attendees will be able to enjoy food vendors, shop an artisan market and experience multiple FREE, family-friendly activations, including: DJs, a B-Boy/Girl dance showcase, live art and an art-centric scavenger hunt (for the chance to win tickets to Music at the Intersection in September). Then, at 9pm, Elemental will move into Sophie’s Artist Lounge for a FREE 21+ after party featuring DJs JAY E and James Biko.

Take a look at Moore’s finished product!

Get all the details at www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org

