Granite City has become the life of the Mardi across the river

Experience the Mardi Gras festivities in downtown Granite City this Saturday, Feb. 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Granite City, Illinois might be small in size, but the city has a lot to offer from bars, to restaurants and just about anything in between, but while that is exiting in itself the fun doesn't just stop there.

Granite City has quickly risen to be the home for Mardi Gras east of the Mississippi River.

Learn further information at riversandroutes.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.