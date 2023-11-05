Grant's Farm is a Must-See Family-Friendly Destination

See animals big and small by taking a visit to Grant's Farm.

ST. LOUIS — Looking for an interactive and animal-friendly environment to take your kids to? Well, look no further than to Grant's Farm. Located in St. Louis County, Grant's Farm is a historic farm and refuge for over 900 animals.

General admission is free. Guests begin their experience by taking a tram ride through Deer Park, where you can see a variety of four-legged creatures. The journey continues through the Tier Garden where guests can enjoy the petting zoo area. Guests can get up close and personal with baby goats and help feed them. There are also carousel rides, food and drinks in the Bauernhof courtyard, and more!

And let's not forget the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales! Grant's Farm is the original birthplace of the Clydesdales. Visitors can get a close-up experience of how the handlers take care of the horses and the opportunity to pet and take photos of the Clydesdales with the Clydesdale Close-Up tour.

To make it even more special, this year Grant's Farm is celebrating its 120th anniversary. In 1903, August Busch Sr. purchased the property from the family of former U.S. president Ulysses S. Grant. Since then, it has also served as the home of five generations of the Busch family.

Right now, Grant’s Farm is open on select days for paid tours and ticketed events. Starting May 26, the farm will be open daily for general admission visits. Plan your visit by visiting this website today.

