Chesterfield mom of 6 gets creative in the kitchen with “Grazing Boards”

ST. LOUIS — Chanala Rubenfeld’s home is a lot noisier these days. With all six of her kids doing school from home, it’s also busier than ever.

When it comes to the food situation, Chanala has that figured out. Instead of making six separate meals, she puts out what she calls a grazing board.

“I started making these grazing boards. I get up a little earlier, put it on the table – kids just help themselves. Proteins, carbs for energy – we’ve done several of them. They don’t bother me anymore,” said Rubenfeld.

She does a yogurt parfait board complete with granola, bananas, cherries and other ingredients. She also has done an avocado toast board, a pancake bar and a trail mix spread.

Foods like tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, black olives, crunchy chickpeas and pickled red onions are some of the things she includes on her grazing boards. This way, the kids are getting protein and healthy fats, and they get to be in control of their food.

Rubenfeld says it makes the food process fun for the kids, and she doesn’t have to be in the kitchen all day.

