Greater St. Louis, Inc.'s Inclusive Business Solutions Initiative is focused on growth

Greater St. Louis, Inc. is focused on creating jobs and expanding economic growth.

ST. LOUIS — May is Small Business month! Greater St. Louis, Inc. is a newly formed economic development agency. Their Inclusive Business Solutions Initiative focuses on developing multi-cultural and racially diverse business leaders and entrepreneurs. Dana spoke with Valerie Patton, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer to learn more.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. is focused on creating jobs and expanding inclusive economic growth. Valerie explains that inclusive growth is about broad based economic growth that enables St. Louisans to have the opportunity to realize their full potential. They want to produce prosperity and greater equity along with opportunity and outcomes.

It is important to have this strategy when it comes to inclusive economic growth because we need to create opportunity, equity and access for all. Valerie tells us that for far too long black St. Louisans and other people of color have been disproportionally harmed by the region's history with systemic racism.

One of Greater St. Louis, Inc.'s programs focuses on helping multi-cultural professionals advance at work. This is called the St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative Fellows Experience Program. It is targeted to, but not limited to, multi-cultural talent. You must be nominated by your company to join this as you should be identified as someone who may be next in line for leadership in that company.

They also work with diverse businesses through their Diverse Business Accelerator Program.

For more information on the Fellows Leadership Program and the Diverse Business Accelerator visit the "Programs" tab at greaterstlinc.com.

