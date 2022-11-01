Grinch steals Christmas, hearts with new holiday ‘Freak Shake’ in Union Station

Not only is the Grinch stealing Christmas this holiday season, but he’s stealing hearts too. The Soda Fountain now offers green Grinch 'Freak Shake.'

ST. LOUIS - Not only is the Grinch stealing Christmas this holiday season, but he’s stealing hearts too. The Soda Fountain has released the newest holiday sweet treat with a bit of a green twist on the ‘Freak Shake.’

Coated in whipped cream, candy and pop rocks around the rim, the newest addition to the menu is meant to make your heart grow while satisfying your sweet tooth.

Dana DiPiazza paid a visit to Union Station Wednesday morning to see what all of the raving was about at The Soda Fountain.

The restaurant serves more than just their special ‘Freak Shakes.’ View the full menu here.

The Soda Fountain is open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 9 pm.