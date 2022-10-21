Guns Down, Hoops Up Tournament: Bringing awareness to gun violence in STL

ST. LOUIS — What can’t Malik Wilson do? Check out not one but two shots he made with one hand. It’s all in honor of the Guns Down, Hoops Up 3x3 basketball tournament happening this weekend. Did you know that nearly 90% of the homicides in 2020 were committed with a gun.



Gun violence affects entire families, neighborhoods + communities. The harm can last for generations.



Guns Down, Hoops Up is an anti-violence event centered around bringing awareness to gun violence in our city, providing resources and services to those impacted the most, and coming together as a community to honor those that we have lost to gun violence. Happening on Saturday, October 22 from 11AM to 5PM at Tandy Rec Center for the first-ever Guns Down, Hoops Up basketball tournament.