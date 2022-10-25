Gwin's Tiny Kitchen takes on Ruler Foods for an epic fall grocery haul!

Lydia Gwin of Gwin's Tiny Kitchen put together her fall chicken chili, candied jalapeno, a caramel apple board and so much more!

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — We love highlighting the tremendous value Ruler Foods has to offer. But, we wanted to show you all at home just how delicious your dinners can get - on a budget!

And who better to do that job then our friend Lydia Gwin of Gwin's Tiny Kitchen?

We sent Lydia to the store to shop, explore and put together a fall recipe on a budget.

She more than delivered!

Lydia came home with an epic fall grocery haul and enough ingredients to create multiple dishes, including fall chicken chili, candied jalapeno, a caramel apple board and so much more!

"I had gone with the list to grab ingredients for a large batch of chili to feed a group, but while I was there I picked up my Halloween candy and decorations and added a few more items to my menu," she said.

Click here for further information on Gwin's Tiny Kitchen and Lydia's full recipes!

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.