Recipe of the Day: Halloween Chocolate Dessert Pizza

Sarita Gelner of the Ritzy Mom blog shares a recipe for a Halloween treat.

ST. LOUIS — Chocolate Dessert Pizza

Ingredients

12 inch Pizza dough round

(*store bought or use homemade recipe below)

Dough

2 C AP flour

2 tsp active dry yeast

1/2 tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp granulated sugar

3/4 C. Warm water (110 degrees F)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons melted butter for brushing

Toppings

1/2 C. Nutella

1/3 C. Dark chocolate chips

1/3 C. Chopped up Hershey’s milk chocolate candy bar

1/4 C. Chopped hazelnuts

1/4 C. white chocolate chips

*Optional finishing touch- 2 tablespoons of Any chopped chocolate Halloween candy of choice like M&M, Twix, PB cups) / or drizzle of melted white chocolate.

Directions

1. If making homemade pizza dough, start here. If using store bought dough, skip to step 4. Warm the water to 110 degrees F and mix with the yeast and sugar. Proof 10 minutes.

2. Add flour and salt to bowl of stand mixer fitted with dough hook. Add yeast mixture and olive oil. Mix on medium speed to combine. Then increase to medium high and allow to knead 10 minutes.

3. Brush olive oil in a large bowl and set dough to rise for an hour with loose plastic wrap covering it.

4. Then preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Use high heat resistant parchment or nonstick foil to line a large baking sheet. Or use pizza pan.

5. Gently shape dough in a 12 inch round. Use your hands to push dough around in a circular motion starting in the center of dough round. Push down along pizza dough with fingertips to release air bubbles.

6. Brush with melted butter. Bake 14-19 minutes, until golden brown.

7. Spread on Nutella for sauce. Then sprinkle on chocolate chips, nuts, and chopped chocolate bar.

8. Bake 1 minute to melt slightly. Then remove from oven and sprinkle on any candy of choice or drizzle with melted chocolate.