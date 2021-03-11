Help & Hope: Handling holiday tension

If you are recovering from a substance use disorder, the upcoming holidays could be a source of anxiety

EOLIA, Mo. — If you have recently been admitted to an addiction recovery center, the approaching holidays might be a source of anxiety.

Handling holiday tension can be difficult. By being honest with your loved ones, you could be setting a precedent for those who might be in the same boat as you or who might come after you. You could also be doing your part in resisting the unjust societal stigma surrounding addiction, as well as finding another source of support and accountability as you proceed with your recovery journey.

This could lead to you moving further away from past habits that enabled your drug abuse, including secrecy, deception, and denial. You can strengthen the relationships by being vulnerable about your struggle.

Aviary Recovery Center recommends that you check in with a trusted loved one who will also be attending prior to the holiday event. Explain to them the situation you are anticipating with a difficult family member. They can be ready to jump in and support you if need be and might be able to offer a perspective you never considered before.

Aviary Recovery Center is located at 22933 Highway 61 in Eolia, Missouri. For more information, call (888) 435-5540 or visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.