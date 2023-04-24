Happening in St. Charles: 30 women-owned businesses connecting for a greater cause

They explain these businesses are women-owned and believe that by working together they can create a community of support and grow our businesses. The best part of this event is that ALL ticket sales and silent auction proceeds go to Connections for Success, a local charity that heads up the Dress For Success program. This program helps empower and prepare women in poverty for jobs and then helps them dress the part. The event takes place at St. Charles Foundry Art Center on Sunday, April 30th from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.