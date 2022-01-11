x
Show Me St. Louis

Happening in the Lou: Schlafly Full Moon Festival & Chili Cook-Off

Cathy Jenkins Chef & Owner of Cathy’s Kitchen and John Elafros of Schalfly stop by to fill us in on this weekend's event.

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly will be hosting the Full Moon Festival this Saturday, November 5, at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood from 3 – 9 p.m. 

It’s a celebration of all things fall. There will be a pig roast, several bonfires, live local music, retail vendors, and a chili cook-off featuring local chefs like Chef Cathy Jenkins, Chef & Owner of Cathy’s Kitchen

Four other chefs will be competing in the cook-off, including Alex Henry of Sureste,  Amy Guo of Sando Shack and Hello Poke; Pitmaster Zach Dingman of the award-winning barbecue restaurant, Sugarfire; and the plant-powered food company, rootberry

At the event, guests purchase a ticket and receive samples of all five chili recipes as well as a ticket to cast a ballot for their favorite. The chef with the most tickets will be named the winner.

Schlafly will be serving their fall favorites and year-round classics on tap, including Oktoberfest, Pumpkin Ale, Coffee Stout, and White Lager, along with many more. 

For further information on Schlafly’s Full Moon Festival, visit here.

