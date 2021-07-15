x
Happy Camper expands footprint in St. Charles

It seemed natural to expand the kids’ line as it’s one of the most popular among shoppers.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Taking a road trip with the family this summer? There’s a t-shirt for that.

In April, Happy Camper expanded its store, allowing more space to design and print t-shirts. It seemed natural to expand the kids’ line as it’s one of the most popular among shoppers.

The larger shop will put you in the summer swing of things – whether you’re about to take a road trip or set up a lemonade stand. The kids in owner Stacy Hall’s neighborhood gave her the idea to make the shirt in honor of their summer hobby.

It’s a place to shop for babies all the way up to adults. No matter your age, you are bound to find something cute and campy.

Happy Camper is located at 510 South Main Street in St. Charles. Call (636) 493-1385 or visit the Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

