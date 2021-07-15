Happy Camper expands footprint in St. Charles

It seemed natural to expand the kids’ line as it’s one of the most popular among shoppers.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Taking a road trip with the family this summer? There’s a t-shirt for that.

In April, Happy Camper expanded its store, allowing more space to design and print t-shirts. It seemed natural to expand the kids’ line as it’s one of the most popular among shoppers.

The larger shop will put you in the summer swing of things – whether you’re about to take a road trip or set up a lemonade stand. The kids in owner Stacy Hall’s neighborhood gave her the idea to make the shirt in honor of their summer hobby.

It’s a place to shop for babies all the way up to adults. No matter your age, you are bound to find something cute and campy.