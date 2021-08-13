Happy, Healthy Kids | Back to School Recipe with Schnucks: Mini Bagel Pizza Packs

ST. LOUIS —
Mini bagel pizza packs
Quick and easy and a great option for kids (or adults)
INGREDIENTS
2 tbsp. pizza sauce
2 whole-wheat mini bagels, split
2 tbsp. shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese
2 tbsp. mini pepperoni
veggie toppings of choice (see recipe notes)
INSTRUCTIONS
Spread sauce on cut sides of bagels and top with cheese, pepperoni and veggies.
VEGGIE TOPPING IDEAS
chopped tomatoes, sliced mini sweet peppers, banana peppers, sliced mushrooms, sliced olives, chopped pineapple and/or baby spinach
