Happy, Healthy Kids | Back to School Recipe with Schnucks: Mini Bagel Pizza Packs

Back to school can be stressful, and Schnucks wants to help make it easier. They shared a simple recipe that can be used for kids’ lunches.

ST. LOUIS — Mini bagel pizza packs

Quick and easy and a great option for kids (or adults)

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp. pizza sauce

2 whole-wheat mini bagels, split

2 tbsp. shredded low-moisture part-skim mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp. mini pepperoni

veggie toppings of choice (see recipe notes)

INSTRUCTIONS

Spread sauce on cut sides of bagels and top with cheese, pepperoni and veggies.

VEGGIE TOPPING IDEAS

chopped tomatoes, sliced mini sweet peppers, banana peppers, sliced mushrooms, sliced olives, chopped pineapple and/or baby spinach

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.