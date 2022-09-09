Hats Off Alopecia 'Behind the Mask' Fashion Show is bringing alopecia awareness to the runway on September 16

The fourth annual "Behind the Mask" fashion show focuses on embracing the eyes of fashion by combining a mixture of alopecia and local models to rip the runway.

The fourth annual Hats Off Alopecia 'Behind the Mask' Fashion Show is dedicated to bringing alopecia awareness to the runway.

Beauty will be embraced through the eyes of fashion by combining a fierce mixture of alopecia and local models to rip the runway at .ZACK Kranzberg Arts Foundation which is located at 3224 Locust Street.

It will take place on Friday, September on the 4th floor.

VIP impact hours begin at 5PM, and doors open to the public at 6PM.

For information and tickets, visit Eventbrite Hat’s Off Alopecia.

Alopecia areata is an autoimmune Deficiency disease that affects as many as 6.8 million people around the U.S.

Hats off Alopecia is a 501(c) 3 organization that assists women, men, and children affected by alopecia auto immune deficiency. It will provide resources through workshops and seminars to help educate, encourage, and inspire those affected by a cosmetic condition that comprises their everyday lifestyle.

Hat’s off Alopecia was founded in 2017 and organized by Pierre McCleary in hopes of bringing awareness to alopecia by creating a fashion platform that shares their stories and normalizes those affected by the disease.

With three very successful shows in St. Louis, Missouri, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Hats Off Alopecia has gotten the community's attention, creating three sold-out shows.

Alopecia models have come from various cities, Georgia, New York, Canada, and Dubai.